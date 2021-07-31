C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

