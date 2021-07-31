Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

