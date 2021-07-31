Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $144.97 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.