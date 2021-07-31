Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 990.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £113.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.