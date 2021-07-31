California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of California BanCorp worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.31. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

