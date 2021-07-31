California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LCI Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

