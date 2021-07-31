California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $33.01 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

