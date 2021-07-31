California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.66 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Coty worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

