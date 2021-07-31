California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 267 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $14,205,000.

VRNT stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

