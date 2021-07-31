California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 392 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 96.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $4,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

