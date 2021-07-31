California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 681 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

