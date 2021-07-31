California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

