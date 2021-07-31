California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXS opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

