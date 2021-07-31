Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cameco stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cameco by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

