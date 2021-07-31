Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $64.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $247.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,626. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

