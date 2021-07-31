Canaccord Genuity Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGPYY. upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.9659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

