Canaccord Genuity Raises AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOCIF. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

