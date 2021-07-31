Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 4,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.48 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

