Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

