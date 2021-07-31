Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

