Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of Popular stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.