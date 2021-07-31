Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $3.10 Million Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

