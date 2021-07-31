Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$98.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$288.09.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.74. The stock has a market cap of C$61.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$71.78 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.