Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,247,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,601,000 after buying an additional 238,897 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.