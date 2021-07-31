Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $19.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

