Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

