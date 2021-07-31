Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

PXD opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

