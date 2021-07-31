Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.97 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

CPLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

