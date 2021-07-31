Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.97 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.
CPLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.
