Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 25.80%.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.09 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.