Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

