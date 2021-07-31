Captrust Financial Advisors Has $130,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 112.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.54 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

