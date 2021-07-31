Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4,478.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 335,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 186,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

