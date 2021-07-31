Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $13,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX opened at $53.92 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

