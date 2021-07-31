Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Standex International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE SXI opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.