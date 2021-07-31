Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,154 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BrightView were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BrightView by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BrightView by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BrightView by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BrightView by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

