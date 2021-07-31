Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 196,977 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.