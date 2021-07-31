Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

