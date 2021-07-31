Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.
Carrier Global stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
