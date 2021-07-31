Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.65%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CWST traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 508,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.