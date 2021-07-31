Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells $1,259,037.85 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
