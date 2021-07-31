Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells $1,259,037.85 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.