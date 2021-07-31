Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.21 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

