Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CAT traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.75. 5,827,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.