CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of CB Financial Services worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CBFV stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

