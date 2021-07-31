CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.