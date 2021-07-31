CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

CBZ stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $32.34. 238,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,256. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

