CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $646.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBTX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CBTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CBTX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.