Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.88 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,060. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

