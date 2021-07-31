Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.63 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Celo has a total market cap of $730.23 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00006830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

