Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

NYSE CVE remained flat at $$8.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.