Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
NYSE CVE remained flat at $$8.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
