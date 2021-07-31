Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.61.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11. The stock has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.41. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

